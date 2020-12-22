Analysts showing optimistic trends for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:MXIM): Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:AMRX)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.79/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. as 604.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is 575.38 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 625.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 545.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MXIM to be 19.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.75%. For the next 5 years, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.13%, where Monthly Performance is 4.95%, Quarterly performance is 29.42%, 6 Months performance is 38.49% and yearly performance percentage is 38.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 38.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.38% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 504.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 477.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 516.59 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 397.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMRX to be 62.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35%. For the next 5 years, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 74.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.37%, where Monthly Performance is 5.1%, Quarterly performance is -0.46%, 6 Months performance is -14.6% and yearly performance percentage is -10.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.82% and Monthly Volatility of 4.47%.