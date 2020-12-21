What do Analysts Say about Electronic Arts Inc.(NASDAQ:EA): VICI Properties Inc.(NYSE:VICI)

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.85/share and a High Estimate of $3.29/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EA to be 5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.12%. For the next 5 years, Electronic Arts Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Electronic Arts Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 35.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Electronic Arts Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.01%, where Monthly Performance is 22.06%, Quarterly performance is 11.16%, 6 Months performance is 9.94% and yearly performance percentage is 32.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.51% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 117.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. as 354.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for VICI Properties Inc. is 330.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 396 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 237.54 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VICI to be 29.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.68%. For the next 5 years, VICI Properties Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on VICI Properties Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, VICI Properties Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.55%, where Monthly Performance is -0.08%, Quarterly performance is 12.08%, 6 Months performance is 18.36% and yearly performance percentage is 1.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.21% and Monthly Volatility of 2.71%.