what are Analysts report about Varian Medical Systems, Inc.(NYSE:VAR): Owens Corning Inc(NYSE:OC)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. as 842.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. is 793.86 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 882.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 826.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VAR to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 47.06%. For the next 5 years, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 32.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Varian Medical Systems, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 979.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 58.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.13%, where Monthly Performance is 0.89%, Quarterly performance is 1.19%, 6 Months performance is 47.26% and yearly performance percentage is 23.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.37% and Monthly Volatility of 0.24%.

Owens Corning Inc (OC) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Owens Corning Inc and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.18/share and a High Estimate of $1.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Owens Corning Inc as 1.78 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Owens Corning Inc is 1.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.86 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.69 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OC to be 19.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 61.67%. For the next 5 years, Owens Corning Inc is expecting Growth of 24.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Owens Corning Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 937.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Owens Corning Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.62%, where Monthly Performance is 6%, Quarterly performance is 16.02%, 6 Months performance is 39.56% and yearly performance percentage is 17.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.77% and Monthly Volatility of 2.73%.