Revenue Estimates Analysis of Navient Corporation(NASDAQ:NAVI): 58.com Inc.(NYSE:WUBA)

Navient Corporation (NAVI) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navient Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.84/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $0.91/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Navient Corporation as 284.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Navient Corporation is 261 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 302 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 294 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NAVI to be 20.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 31.37%. For the next 5 years, Navient Corporation is expecting Growth of -16.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Navient Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navient Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.58%, where Monthly Performance is -10.58%, Quarterly performance is 17.63%, 6 Months performance is 21.61% and yearly performance percentage is -33.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.11% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.

