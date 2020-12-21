Investors Catching Stocks GW Pharmaceuticals Plc(NASDAQ:GWPH): Trimble Inc.(NASDAQ:TRMB)

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.47/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 56.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc as 141.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is 131.31 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 148.54 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 109.08 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GWPH to be 8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.83%. For the next 5 years, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is expecting Growth of 191.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -616.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 398.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 130.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.32%, where Monthly Performance is -0.39%, Quarterly performance is 18.77%, 6 Months performance is -5.57% and yearly performance percentage is 10.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.20% and Monthly Volatility of 4.04%.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 39.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trimble Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trimble Inc. as 785.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trimble Inc. is 754.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 806 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 824 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRMB to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.24%. For the next 5 years, Trimble Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trimble Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trimble Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.27%, where Monthly Performance is 16.36%, Quarterly performance is 38.39%, 6 Months performance is 52.77% and yearly performance percentage is 61.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 58.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 2.29%.