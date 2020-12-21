Earnings Analysis of RealPage, Inc.(NASDAQ:RP): CF Industries Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CF)

RealPage, Inc. (RP) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RealPage, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RealPage, Inc. as 294.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RealPage, Inc. is 293.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 296.68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 255.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RP to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.63%. For the next 5 years, RealPage, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RealPage, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 734.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 125.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RealPage, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.19%, where Monthly Performance is 8.08%, Quarterly performance is 15.18%, 6 Months performance is 0.01% and yearly performance percentage is 28.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.45% and Monthly Volatility of 2.48%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -285.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. as 1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is 905 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CF to be -80%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.06%. For the next 5 years, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CF Industries Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.39%, where Monthly Performance is 15.99%, Quarterly performance is 19.08%, 6 Months performance is 24.84% and yearly performance percentage is -18.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.98% and Monthly Volatility of 3.28%.