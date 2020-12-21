Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Brooks Automation, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRKS): Hersha Hospitality Trust(NYSE:HT)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) will report its next earnings on Nov 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brooks Automation, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brooks Automation, Inc. as 243.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brooks Automation, Inc. is 240 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 246 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 207.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRKS to be 46.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.67%. For the next 5 years, Brooks Automation, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brooks Automation, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 492.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 83.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brooks Automation, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.2%, where Monthly Performance is 6.99%, Quarterly performance is 61.14%, 6 Months performance is 72.07% and yearly performance percentage is 70.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 74.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.43% and Monthly Volatility of 3.80%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hersha Hospitality Trust and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.14/share and a High Estimate of $-1.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust as 46.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust is 38.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 58.37 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 132.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HT to be -162.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -483.33%. For the next 5 years, Hersha Hospitality Trust is expecting Growth of 76.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -173.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hersha Hospitality Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 553.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.38%, where Monthly Performance is 16.76%, Quarterly performance is 48.64%, 6 Months performance is 34.53% and yearly performance percentage is -43.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.07% and Monthly Volatility of 6.62%.