Analysts showing optimistic trends for BGC Partners, Inc.(NASDAQ:BGCP): Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.(NASDAQ:OCUL)

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BGC Partners, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BGC Partners, Inc. as 460.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BGC Partners, Inc. is 456 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 464.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 487.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BGCP to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.53%. For the next 5 years, BGC Partners, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.2% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BGC Partners, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.17%, where Monthly Performance is 16.8%, Quarterly performance is 80.04%, 6 Months performance is 51.97% and yearly performance percentage is -28.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.32% and Monthly Volatility of 4.83%.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. as 15.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is 6.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 21.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.26 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OCUL to be 78.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 60.98%. For the next 5 years, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 60.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 32.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -107.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -187.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.38%, where Monthly Performance is 59.57%, Quarterly performance is 139.71%, 6 Months performance is 139.44% and yearly performance percentage is 446.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 442.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.88% and Monthly Volatility of 7.45%.