Worth Watching Stocks Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust(NYSE:RPT): Gates Industrial Corporation plc(NYSE:GTES)

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust as 49.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is 48 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 50.61 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 58.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RPT to be -12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.38%. For the next 5 years, Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is expecting Growth of 4.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 543.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.25%, where Monthly Performance is 35.23%, Quarterly performance is 42.46%, 6 Months performance is 21.41% and yearly performance percentage is -39.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.12% and Monthly Volatility of 4.76%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 62.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gates Industrial Corporation plc as 721.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is 708 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 732.43 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 725.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GTES to be -5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.76%. For the next 5 years, Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expecting Growth of 21.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gates Industrial Corporation plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 170.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 52.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gates Industrial Corporation plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.66%, where Monthly Performance is 5.73%, Quarterly performance is 12.71%, 6 Months performance is 25.86% and yearly performance percentage is 4.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.26% and Monthly Volatility of 3.17%.