What do Analysts suggest for Euronav NV(NYSE:EURN): Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:VNDA)

Euronav NV (EURN) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Euronav NV and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Euronav NV as 136.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Euronav NV is 108.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 183 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 355.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EURN to be -126.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -88.12%. For the next 5 years, Euronav NV is expecting Growth of -73.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 310.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Euronav NV, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Euronav NV currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.51%, where Monthly Performance is 0.37%, Quarterly performance is -16.09%, 6 Months performance is -3.4% and yearly performance percentage is -28.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.61% and Monthly Volatility of 2.36%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as 66.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 60.93 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 501.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.08%, where Monthly Performance is 0.3%, Quarterly performance is 34.92%, 6 Months performance is 19.19% and yearly performance percentage is -19.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.88% and Monthly Volatility of 4.64%.