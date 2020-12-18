What do Analysts suggest for Arconic Inc.(NYSE:ARNC): Integrated Device Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDTI)

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -64.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arconic Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arconic Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 754.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arconic Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.89%, where Monthly Performance is 20.59%, Quarterly performance is 44.54%, 6 Months performance is 82.4% and yearly performance percentage is 0%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 341.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.14% and Monthly Volatility of 5.18%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. as 238.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. is 235 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 241.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 224.58 Million.