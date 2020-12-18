What do Analysts Say about Opko Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:OPK): HDFC Bank Limited(NYSE:HDB)

Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Opko Health, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Opko Health, Inc. as 433.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Opko Health, Inc. is 423.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 451.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 224.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OPK to be 166.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 144.44%. For the next 5 years, Opko Health, Inc. is expecting Growth of 500% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 102.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Opko Health, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Opko Health, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.21%, where Monthly Performance is 14.04%, Quarterly performance is 43.08%, 6 Months performance is 77.73% and yearly performance percentage is 187.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 209.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.01% and Monthly Volatility of 6.47%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HDFC Bank Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HDB to be -31.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.15%. For the next 5 years, HDFC Bank Limited is expecting Growth of 13.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HDFC Bank Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 132.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HDFC Bank Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.09%, where Monthly Performance is 1.28%, Quarterly performance is 36.33%, 6 Months performance is 61.03% and yearly performance percentage is 8.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.59% and Monthly Volatility of 1.95%.