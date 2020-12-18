What are Analysts opinions on GreenSky, Inc.(NASDAQ:GSKY): Meridian Bioscience Inc.(NASDAQ:VIVO)

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -87.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GreenSky, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GreenSky, Inc. as 123.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GreenSky, Inc. is 116.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 127.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 133.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GSKY to be -66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 160%. For the next 5 years, GreenSky, Inc. is expecting Growth of 353.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -87.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GreenSky, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 960.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 85 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -87.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GreenSky, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.76%, where Monthly Performance is 4.74%, Quarterly performance is 7.8%, 6 Months performance is -22.18% and yearly performance percentage is -37.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.12% and Monthly Volatility of 6.95%.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) will report its next earnings on Nov 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meridian Bioscience Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VIVO to be 290%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.09%. For the next 5 years, Meridian Bioscience Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Meridian Bioscience Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 572.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meridian Bioscience Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.11%, where Monthly Performance is 1.55%, Quarterly performance is 30.38%, 6 Months performance is 10.23% and yearly performance percentage is 102.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 94.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.34% and Monthly Volatility of 6.48%.