Stock’s Earning Overview Clean Energy Fuels Corp.(NASDAQ:CLNE): WPP plc(NYSE:WPP)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. as 71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 69.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 73.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 119.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLNE to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -200%. For the next 5 years, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expecting Growth of -200% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -120% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.28%, where Monthly Performance is 65.93%, Quarterly performance is 80.48%, 6 Months performance is 107.8% and yearly performance percentage is 133.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 93.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.41% and Monthly Volatility of 11.27%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WPP plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WPP plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 136.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WPP plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.72%, where Monthly Performance is 3.01%, Quarterly performance is 27.71%, 6 Months performance is 31.65% and yearly performance percentage is -19.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.31% and Monthly Volatility of 1.70%.