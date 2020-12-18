Revenue Estimates Analysis: Bridgepoint Education, Inc.(NYSE:BPI): Raymond James Financial, Inc.(NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.45/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Raymond James Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.28/share and a High Estimate of $2.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Raymond James Financial, Inc. as 2.04 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Raymond James Financial, Inc. is 2.01 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.07 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RJF to be -17.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.33%. For the next 5 years, Raymond James Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Raymond James Financial, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 682.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.23%, where Monthly Performance is 10.47%, Quarterly performance is 23.03%, 6 Months performance is 24.45% and yearly performance percentage is 0.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.17% and Monthly Volatility of 2.25%.