Analysts Recommendations CyrusOne Inc(NASDAQ:CONE): Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:IRWD)

CyrusOne Inc (CONE) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CyrusOne Inc and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CyrusOne Inc as 264.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CyrusOne Inc is 260.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 270.74 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 253.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CONE to be -7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.12%. For the next 5 years, CyrusOne Inc is expecting Growth of 3.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CyrusOne Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 333.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CyrusOne Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.92%, where Monthly Performance is -6.4%, Quarterly performance is -10.49%, 6 Months performance is -11.82% and yearly performance percentage is 9.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.65% and Monthly Volatility of 2.85%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 53.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 111.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 106 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 128.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 126.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRWD to be -10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 275%. For the next 5 years, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 68.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 78.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 25.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -226.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 28.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.5%, where Monthly Performance is 2.66%, Quarterly performance is 19.7%, 6 Months performance is 17.7% and yearly performance percentage is -7.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.94% and Monthly Volatility of 3.40%.