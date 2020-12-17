What are analysts Suggestions on Hercules Capital, Inc.(NYSE:HTGC): Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hercules Capital, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. as 70.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hercules Capital, Inc. is 66.92 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 72.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 70.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HTGC to be -13.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.81%. For the next 5 years, Hercules Capital, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hercules Capital, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 657.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hercules Capital, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.68%, where Monthly Performance is 14%, Quarterly performance is 20.9%, 6 Months performance is 32.4% and yearly performance percentage is 0.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.96% and Monthly Volatility of 2.12%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 55.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. as 217.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is 201.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 229 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 185.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KTOS to be 11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.11%. For the next 5 years, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 947.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 469.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 51.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.78%, where Monthly Performance is 21.6%, Quarterly performance is 13.05%, 6 Months performance is 40.32% and yearly performance percentage is 35.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 35.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.49% and Monthly Volatility of 3.14%.