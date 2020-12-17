what are Analysts report about Vector Group Ltd.(NYSE:VGR): Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.(NYSE:OHI)

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vector Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vector Group Ltd. as 450 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vector Group Ltd. is 450 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 450 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 439.56 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vector Group Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 680.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vector Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.31%, where Monthly Performance is 18.02%, Quarterly performance is 21.62%, 6 Months performance is 6.24% and yearly performance percentage is -0.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.97% and Monthly Volatility of 3.09%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.78/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -205.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. as 256.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is 253 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 259 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 246.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OHI to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.53%. For the next 5 years, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 56.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.11%, where Monthly Performance is 11.31%, Quarterly performance is 13.85%, 6 Months performance is 14.44% and yearly performance percentage is -8.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.06% and Monthly Volatility of 3.29%.