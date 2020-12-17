Comprehensive Stock Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.(NASDAQ:NYMT): Camber Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CEI)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 228.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. as 35.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is 27.68 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NYMT to be -60%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 104.68%. For the next 5 years, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 167.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -242.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.08%, where Monthly Performance is 29.66%, Quarterly performance is 41.89%, 6 Months performance is 32.39% and yearly performance percentage is -40.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 4.02%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Camber Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -193.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Camber Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.51%, where Monthly Performance is 24.22%, Quarterly performance is 83.48%, 6 Months performance is -46.24% and yearly performance percentage is -49.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.93% and Monthly Volatility of 11.60%.