Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Entercom Communications Corp.(NYSE:ETM): Wolverine World Wide, Inc.(NYSE:WWW)

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 83.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Entercom Communications Corp. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Entercom Communications Corp. as 319.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Entercom Communications Corp. is 316.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 323.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 414.12 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Entercom Communications Corp., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -67.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Entercom Communications Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.28%, where Monthly Performance is 16.33%, Quarterly performance is 58.33%, 6 Months performance is 18.75% and yearly performance percentage is -54.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.68% and Monthly Volatility of 11.15%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. as 481.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is 461.18 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 497.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 607.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WWW to be -69.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35.71%. For the next 5 years, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is expecting Growth of 135.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -60.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wolverine World Wide, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 512.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 81.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.51%, where Monthly Performance is 17.85%, Quarterly performance is 20.18%, 6 Months performance is 35.94% and yearly performance percentage is -4.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.03% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.