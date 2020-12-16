What are analysts Suggestions on Darling Ingredients Inc.(NYSE:DAR): Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALDX)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 38.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Darling Ingredients Inc. as 899.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. is 861.17 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 939.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 859.43 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Darling Ingredients Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Darling Ingredients Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.96%, where Monthly Performance is 13.02%, Quarterly performance is 52.54%, 6 Months performance is 119.8% and yearly performance percentage is 112.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 90.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.67% and Monthly Volatility of 3.53%.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.4/share and a High Estimate of $-0.23/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALDX to be 44.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.94%. For the next 5 years, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -11.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 502.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -52.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -73.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.94%, where Monthly Performance is -0.29%, Quarterly performance is -2.57%, 6 Months performance is 41.79% and yearly performance percentage is 32.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.79% and Monthly Volatility of 4.95%.