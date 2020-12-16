Revenue Estimates Analysis of Armstrong World Industries Inc(NYSE:AWI): Kornit Digital Ltd.(NASDAQ:KRNT)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Armstrong World Industries Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc as 231 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Armstrong World Industries Inc is 227.77 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 233.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 246.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AWI to be -36.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.64%. For the next 5 years, Armstrong World Industries Inc is expecting Growth of 9.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Armstrong World Industries Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 491.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Armstrong World Industries Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.79%, where Monthly Performance is 9.67%, Quarterly performance is 17.48%, 6 Months performance is -1.04% and yearly performance percentage is -17.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.35% and Monthly Volatility of 2.88%.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) will report its next earnings on Nov 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 38.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kornit Digital Ltd. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kornit Digital Ltd. as 62.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kornit Digital Ltd. is 61.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 63.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 48.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRNT to be 29.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 159.09%. For the next 5 years, Kornit Digital Ltd. is expecting Growth of 557.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -73.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kornit Digital Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 256.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 94.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kornit Digital Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.51%, where Monthly Performance is 14.13%, Quarterly performance is 39.99%, 6 Months performance is 71.88% and yearly performance percentage is 157.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 145.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.97% and Monthly Volatility of 3.69%.