Revenue Estimates Analysis: Arrow Electronics, Inc.(NYSE:ARW): Natus Medical Incorporated(NASDAQ:BABY)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.42/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arrow Electronics, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.64/share and a High Estimate of $2.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arrow Electronics, Inc. as 7.78 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arrow Electronics, Inc. is 7.73 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.83 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.32 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARW to be 20.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 82.47%. For the next 5 years, Arrow Electronics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arrow Electronics, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 510.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arrow Electronics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.85%, where Monthly Performance is 12.14%, Quarterly performance is 18.11%, 6 Months performance is 40.61% and yearly performance percentage is 12.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.03% and Monthly Volatility of 2.09%.

