Investors Catching Stocks: Marathon Patent Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARA): Rite Aid Corporation(NYSE:RAD)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marathon Patent Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 15.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -42.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -48.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -88.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.54%, where Monthly Performance is 140.87%, Quarterly performance is 179.8%, 6 Months performance is 490.05% and yearly performance percentage is 427.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 528.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.76% and Monthly Volatility of 16.74%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rite Aid Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rite Aid Corporation as 5.84 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rite Aid Corporation is 5.8 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.91 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RAD to be -101.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 27.03%. For the next 5 years, Rite Aid Corporation is expecting Growth of 342.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -146.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rite Aid Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 188.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -48.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rite Aid Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.81%, where Monthly Performance is 58.18%, Quarterly performance is 53.58%, 6 Months performance is 43.43% and yearly performance percentage is 143.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.00% and Monthly Volatility of 7.47%.