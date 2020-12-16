Earnings Analysis of Pinduoduo Inc.(NASDAQ:PDD): Chesapeake Energy Corporation(NYSE:CHK)

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 129.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pinduoduo Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pinduoduo Inc. as 2.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. is 2.58 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.28 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PDD to be 60%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 72%. For the next 5 years, Pinduoduo Inc. is expecting Growth of 97.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pinduoduo Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 252.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -29%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -27.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pinduoduo Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.18%, where Monthly Performance is 5.89%, Quarterly performance is 71.95%, 6 Months performance is 82.21% and yearly performance percentage is 289.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 275.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.55% and Monthly Volatility of 6.27%.