Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Western Digital Corporation(NASDAQ:WDC): Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTWO)

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Digital Corporation and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 26 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Digital Corporation as 3.87 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Digital Corporation is 3.81 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.23 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WDC to be -21%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.76%. For the next 5 years, Western Digital Corporation is expecting Growth of 135.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Digital Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Digital Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 30.09%, Quarterly performance is 35.34%, 6 Months performance is 15% and yearly performance percentage is -5.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 3.38%.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.52/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $1.32/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTWO to be -48.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -77.71%. For the next 5 years, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 47.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.44%, where Monthly Performance is 21.83%, Quarterly performance is 21.55%, 6 Months performance is 43.88% and yearly performance percentage is 60.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 59.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.16% and Monthly Volatility of 2.80%.