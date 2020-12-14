Revenue Estimates Analysis of Perspecta Inc.(NYSE:PRSP): Masco Corporation(NYSE:MAS)

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) will report its next earnings on Nov 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Perspecta Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Perspecta Inc. as 1.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Perspecta Inc. is 1.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.13 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRSP to be -5.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.45%. For the next 5 years, Perspecta Inc. is expecting Growth of -7.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.09% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 925.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Perspecta Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.74%, where Monthly Performance is 17.91%, Quarterly performance is 17.07%, 6 Months performance is 0.04% and yearly performance percentage is -13.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.74% and Monthly Volatility of 3.36%.

Masco Corporation (MAS) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Masco Corporation and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Masco Corporation as 1.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Masco Corporation is 1.78 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.83 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.64 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAS to be 37%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 34.78%. For the next 5 years, Masco Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Masco Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 28.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Masco Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.16%, where Monthly Performance is -10.23%, Quarterly performance is -10.04%, 6 Months performance is 9.15% and yearly performance percentage is 13.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.28% and Monthly Volatility of 2.71%.