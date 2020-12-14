Price Target Analysis: Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)(NYSE:IPG): Zynga Inc.(NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.76/share and a High Estimate of $0.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) as 2.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) is 2.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.43 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IPG to be -11.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 154.55%. For the next 5 years, Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 14.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.16%, where Monthly Performance is 12.38%, Quarterly performance is 39.91%, 6 Months performance is 38.92% and yearly performance percentage is 5.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.13% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zynga Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zynga Inc. as 676.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zynga Inc. is 669 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 693.44 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 433.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZNGA to be 125%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 900%. For the next 5 years, Zynga Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3700% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zynga Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 20.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zynga Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.61%, where Monthly Performance is 8.43%, Quarterly performance is 1.41%, 6 Months performance is -6.1% and yearly performance percentage is 40.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.24% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.