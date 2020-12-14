Price Target Analysis: CVB Financial Corporation(NASDAQ:CVBF): Limelight Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:LLNW)

CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CVB Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CVB Financial Corporation as 105.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CVB Financial Corporation is 102.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 108.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 107.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVBF to be -8.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, CVB Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of -3.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CVB Financial Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 430.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CVB Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.44%, where Monthly Performance is 11.32%, Quarterly performance is 13.89%, 6 Months performance is -0.6% and yearly performance percentage is -7.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.21% and Monthly Volatility of 3.76%.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Limelight Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Limelight Networks, Inc. as 61.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Limelight Networks, Inc. is 59.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 64.34 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 60.13 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Limelight Networks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 63.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Limelight Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.82%, where Monthly Performance is 4.26%, Quarterly performance is -21.66%, 6 Months performance is -21.06% and yearly performance percentage is -2.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.28% and Monthly Volatility of 4.96%.