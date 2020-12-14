Earnings Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:LW): ORBCOMM Inc.(NASDAQ:ORBC)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) will report its next earnings on Oct 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 103.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LW to be -34.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.27%. For the next 5 years, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 130.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.96%, where Monthly Performance is -0.09%, Quarterly performance is 20.62%, 6 Months performance is 17.58% and yearly performance percentage is -9.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.80% and Monthly Volatility of 2.90%.

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ORBCOMM Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ORBCOMM Inc. as 61.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ORBCOMM Inc. is 61.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 62.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.68 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ORBC to be -133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.11%. For the next 5 years, ORBCOMM Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -39.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ORBCOMM Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 642.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ORBCOMM Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.29%, where Monthly Performance is 15.17%, Quarterly performance is 71.2%, 6 Months performance is 68.45% and yearly performance percentage is 57.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.91% and Monthly Volatility of 4.99%.