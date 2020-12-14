Analysts showing optimistic trends for MSCI Inc(NYSE:MSCI): Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated(NYSE:HR)

MSCI Inc (MSCI) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MSCI Inc and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.79/share and a High Estimate of $2.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MSCI Inc as 440.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MSCI Inc is 433.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 444.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 406.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MSCI to be 16.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.74%. For the next 5 years, MSCI Inc is expecting Growth of 7.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MSCI Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 477.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 64.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 50.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -201.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MSCI Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.87%, where Monthly Performance is 1.25%, Quarterly performance is 22.29%, 6 Months performance is 28.72% and yearly performance percentage is 61.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 65.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.81% and Monthly Volatility of 2.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated as 124.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 122.47 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 126.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 121.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HR to be 2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.44%. For the next 5 years, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expecting Growth of 4.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 110.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.59%, where Monthly Performance is -1.64%, Quarterly performance is 1.52%, 6 Months performance is -4.43% and yearly performance percentage is -10.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.53% and Monthly Volatility of 2.80%.