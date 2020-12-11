Worth Watching Stocks Nokia Corporation(NYSE:NOK): MAG Silver Corporation(NYSE:MAG)

Nokia Corporation (NOK) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nokia Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nokia Corporation as 7.4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nokia Corporation is 6.9 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.67 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.64 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOK to be -29.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Nokia Corporation is expecting Growth of -14.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nokia Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 31.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nokia Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.94%, where Monthly Performance is 19.89%, Quarterly performance is 1.93%, 6 Months performance is -5.17% and yearly performance percentage is 23.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.88% and Monthly Volatility of 2.16%.

MAG Silver Corporation (MAG) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MAG Silver Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAG to be 200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 105.88%. For the next 5 years, MAG Silver Corporation is expecting Growth of 448.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -200% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MAG Silver Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 580.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MAG Silver Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.9%, where Monthly Performance is -15.26%, Quarterly performance is 7.13%, 6 Months performance is 29.36% and yearly performance percentage is 61.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.49% and Monthly Volatility of 4.62%.