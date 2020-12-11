Worth Watching Stocks Netflix, Inc.(NASDAQ:NFLX): Enel Americas S.A.(NYSE:ENIA)

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Netflix, Inc. and for the current quarter 39 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.34/share and a High Estimate of $1.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 36 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Netflix, Inc. as 6.6 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Netflix, Inc. is 6.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NFLX to be 5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 31.21%. For the next 5 years, Netflix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 51.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Netflix, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 83.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 54.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Netflix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.94%, where Monthly Performance is 4.91%, Quarterly performance is 2.69%, 6 Months performance is 15.99% and yearly performance percentage is 68.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 52.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.33% and Monthly Volatility of 2.73%.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -44.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enel Americas S.A. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Enel Americas S.A. as 3.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Enel Americas S.A. is 3.38 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.74 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enel Americas S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enel Americas S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.13%, where Monthly Performance is 8.46%, Quarterly performance is 12.52%, 6 Months performance is -4.75% and yearly performance percentage is -23.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.93% and Monthly Volatility of 2.84%.