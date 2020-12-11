Worth Watching Stocks First Horizon National Corporation(NYSE:FHN): Greenhill & Co., Inc.(NYSE:GHL)

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) will report its next earnings on Oct 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for First Horizon National Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for First Horizon National Corporation as 783.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for First Horizon National Corporation is 749.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 806.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 494.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FHN to be -31.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 500%. For the next 5 years, First Horizon National Corporation is expecting Growth of 34.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on First Horizon National Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, First Horizon National Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.78%, where Monthly Performance is 8.54%, Quarterly performance is 37.43%, 6 Months performance is 28.7% and yearly performance percentage is -20%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.10% and Monthly Volatility of 2.99%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.41/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -512.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.89/share and a High Estimate of $1.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. as 97.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Greenhill & Co., Inc. is 85 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 106.49 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 106.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GHL to be 9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 137.5%. For the next 5 years, Greenhill & Co., Inc. is expecting Growth of 418.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -166% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Greenhill & Co., Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 98.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.29%, where Monthly Performance is 8.65%, Quarterly performance is 16.36%, 6 Months performance is 32.01% and yearly performance percentage is -15.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.79% and Monthly Volatility of 5.32%.