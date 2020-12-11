Worth Watching Stock: Nevro Corp.(NYSE:NVRO): Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:VYGR)

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nevro Corp. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.48/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nevro Corp. as 112.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nevro Corp. is 103 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 119.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 114.37 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVRO to be 20.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 24.36%. For the next 5 years, Nevro Corp. is expecting Growth of 37.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nevro Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 278.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -30.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nevro Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.7%, where Monthly Performance is -5.13%, Quarterly performance is 16.35%, 6 Months performance is 37.28% and yearly performance percentage is 47.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.57% and Monthly Volatility of 3.17%.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $2.46/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1294.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.94/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VYGR to be -64.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.09%. For the next 5 years, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -641.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 138.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 271.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 38%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -51.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1%, where Monthly Performance is -29.55%, Quarterly performance is -22.5%, 6 Months performance is -34.52% and yearly performance percentage is -43.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 5.60%.