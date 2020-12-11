Worth Watching Stock: Knight Transportation, Inc.(NYSE:KNX): Iridium Communications Inc(NASDAQ:IRDM)

Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Knight Transportation, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.88/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Knight Transportation, Inc. as 1.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Knight Transportation, Inc. is 1.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.32 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KNX to be 63.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 63.64%. For the next 5 years, Knight Transportation, Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Knight Transportation, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Knight Transportation, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.8%, where Monthly Performance is 8.82%, Quarterly performance is -10.64%, 6 Months performance is 2.16% and yearly performance percentage is 10.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.62% and Monthly Volatility of 2.81%.

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 72.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Iridium Communications Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc as 139.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Iridium Communications Inc is 134.76 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 143.86 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 138.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRDM to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Iridium Communications Inc is expecting Growth of 44.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Iridium Communications Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 703.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Iridium Communications Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.65%, where Monthly Performance is 20.1%, Quarterly performance is 20.53%, 6 Months performance is 30.11% and yearly performance percentage is 45.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.32% and Monthly Volatility of 2.78%.