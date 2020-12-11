What do Analysts suggest for Stitch Fix, Inc.(NASDAQ:SFIX): Chevron Corporation(NYSE:CVX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) will report its next earnings on Dec 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 145%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stitch Fix, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SFIX to be -300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 69.7%. For the next 5 years, Stitch Fix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 79.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 62.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stitch Fix, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 629.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stitch Fix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 55.57%, where Monthly Performance is 56.6%, Quarterly performance is 119.7%, 6 Months performance is 152.6% and yearly performance percentage is 114.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 130.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.16% and Monthly Volatility of 6.60%.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) will report its next earnings on Oct 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 140.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chevron Corporation as 28.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chevron Corporation is 23.99 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 31.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 36.35 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVX to be -93.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -63.57%. For the next 5 years, Chevron Corporation is expecting Growth of 8479.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -100.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chevron Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chevron Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.95%, where Monthly Performance is 12.38%, Quarterly performance is 20.16%, 6 Months performance is 1.04% and yearly performance percentage is -19.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.27% and Monthly Volatility of 3.37%.