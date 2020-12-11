Research Report for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A.(NYSE:SQM): DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.(NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) will report its next earnings on Nov 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -95.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. as 453.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. is 453 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 454 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 472.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SQM to be 4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 29.41%. For the next 5 years, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. is expecting Growth of 17.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 75.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.31%, where Monthly Performance is 12.29%, Quarterly performance is 50.73%, 6 Months performance is 83.53% and yearly performance percentage is 89.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 77.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.60% and Monthly Volatility of 3.36%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 109.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.57/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. as 997.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is 935 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.11 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XRAY to be -12.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.95%. For the next 5 years, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expecting Growth of 47.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.14%, where Monthly Performance is 6.03%, Quarterly performance is 24.66%, 6 Months performance is 25.66% and yearly performance percentage is -5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.59% and Monthly Volatility of 3.64%.