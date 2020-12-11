Research Report for Riot Blockchain, Inc(NASDAQ:RIOT): Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.(NYSE:HLF)

Riot Blockchain, Inc (RIOT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Riot Blockchain, Inc and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Riot Blockchain, Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 493.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -50%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -54%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -30.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Riot Blockchain, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.03%, where Monthly Performance is 170.41%, Quarterly performance is 234.58%, 6 Months performance is 218.39% and yearly performance percentage is 665.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 781.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.05% and Monthly Volatility of 16.28%.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. as 1.44 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is 1.41 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.46 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.22 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HLF to be 9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.07%. For the next 5 years, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expecting Growth of 6.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 32.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 931.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -68.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 30.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.51%, where Monthly Performance is 1.86%, Quarterly performance is -0.7%, 6 Months performance is 11.97% and yearly performance percentage is 10.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.24% and Monthly Volatility of 3.32%.