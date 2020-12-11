Research Report for Emerald Expositions Events, Inc.(NYSE:EEX): Commerce Bancshares, Inc.(NASDAQ:CBSH)

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -147.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. as 21.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. is 8.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 38.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 44.9 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Emerald Expositions Events, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 248.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -58.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -175.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.13%, where Monthly Performance is 76.86%, Quarterly performance is 76.86%, 6 Months performance is 54.98% and yearly performance percentage is -54.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.83% and Monthly Volatility of 8.24%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 58.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.8/share and a High Estimate of $1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. as 345.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is 341.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 352 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 346.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CBSH to be 3.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 102.38%. For the next 5 years, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -19.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Commerce Bancshares, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 437.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.62%, where Monthly Performance is 6.68%, Quarterly performance is 18.03%, 6 Months performance is 1.41% and yearly performance percentage is 2.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 2.60%.