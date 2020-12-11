Recent analysts Ratings: Triple-S Management Corporation(NYSE:GTS): Vipshop Holdings Limited(NYSE:VIPS)

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Triple-S Management Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Triple-S Management Corporation as 893.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Triple-S Management Corporation is 893.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 893.64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 831.23 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 100.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Triple-S Management Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.34%, where Monthly Performance is 8.28%, Quarterly performance is 27.86%, 6 Months performance is 17.32% and yearly performance percentage is 26.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.21% and Monthly Volatility of 3.05%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) will report its next earnings on Nov 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited as 5.33 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited is 5.21 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VIPS to be 12.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 80%. For the next 5 years, Vipshop Holdings Limited is expecting Growth of 28.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vipshop Holdings Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vipshop Holdings Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.63%, where Monthly Performance is 12.75%, Quarterly performance is 53.05%, 6 Months performance is 39.98% and yearly performance percentage is 92.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 80.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.01% and Monthly Volatility of 3.95%.