Analysts Recommendations Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida(NASDAQ:SBCF): Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC(NYSE:OZM)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida as 83.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 80.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 85.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 78.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBCF to be -9.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 360%. For the next 5 years, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expecting Growth of 25.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 224.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.81%, where Monthly Performance is 35.04%, Quarterly performance is 41.87%, 6 Months performance is 22.62% and yearly performance percentage is -6.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.05% and Monthly Volatility of 3.95%.