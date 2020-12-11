Analysts Recommendations Pandora Media, Inc.(NYSE:P): Gold Fields Limited(NYSE:GFI)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gold Fields Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gold Fields Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gold Fields Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.11%, where Monthly Performance is -18.74%, Quarterly performance is -30.61%, 6 Months performance is 19.39% and yearly performance percentage is 46.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 35.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.64% and Monthly Volatility of 3.75%.