Analysts Recommendations Kirby Corporation(NYSE:KEX): Owens-Illinois, Inc.(NYSE:OI)

Kirby Corporation (KEX) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kirby Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kirby Corporation as 490.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kirby Corporation is 485.52 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 497.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 655.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEX to be -56.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.37%. For the next 5 years, Kirby Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kirby Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 727.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kirby Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.87%, where Monthly Performance is 21.2%, Quarterly performance is 39.43%, 6 Months performance is 3.1% and yearly performance percentage is -32.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.02% and Monthly Volatility of 3.56%.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 41.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Owens-Illinois, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Owens-Illinois, Inc. as 1.48 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Owens-Illinois, Inc. is 1.39 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.56 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.63 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OI to be -32%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.76%. For the next 5 years, Owens-Illinois, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Owens-Illinois, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 216.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Owens-Illinois, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.44%, where Monthly Performance is 5.75%, Quarterly performance is 8.92%, 6 Months performance is 50.37% and yearly performance percentage is 15.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.76% and Monthly Volatility of 4.04%.