Analysts Recommendations athenahealth, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATHN): Range Resources Corporation(NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Range Resources Corporation as 512.88 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Range Resources Corporation is 461.34 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 563 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 545.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RRC to be 12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 600%. For the next 5 years, Range Resources Corporation is expecting Growth of 3930% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -105% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Range Resources Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -38.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -112.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -31.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Range Resources Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.78%, where Monthly Performance is 13.04%, Quarterly performance is -2.97%, 6 Months performance is -0.72% and yearly performance percentage is 68.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 41.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.91% and Monthly Volatility of 7.13%.