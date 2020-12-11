Analysts Estimates and Ratings Nasdaq, Inc.(NASDAQ:NDAQ): Grifols, S.A.(NASDAQ:GRFS)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nasdaq, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.41/share and a High Estimate of $1.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. as 716.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nasdaq, Inc. is 696 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 743.44 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 646 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NDAQ to be 15.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.33%. For the next 5 years, Nasdaq, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nasdaq, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 828.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nasdaq, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.07%, where Monthly Performance is -1.68%, Quarterly performance is -0.56%, 6 Months performance is 8.55% and yearly performance percentage is 20.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.41% and Monthly Volatility of 2.13%.

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grifols, S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grifols, S.A. as 1.6 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grifols, S.A. is 1.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.67 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.62 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GRFS to be 22.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 24%. For the next 5 years, Grifols, S.A. is expecting Growth of 12.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grifols, S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grifols, S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.39%, where Monthly Performance is 0.11%, Quarterly performance is 20.21%, 6 Months performance is -0.99% and yearly performance percentage is -16.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.73% and Monthly Volatility of 2.07%.