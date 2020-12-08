What do Analysts Say about Amedisys Inc(NASDAQ:AMED): Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.(NYSE:CDAY)

Amedisys Inc (AMED) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.97/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 76.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amedisys Inc and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.41/share and a High Estimate of $1.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amedisys Inc as 553.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amedisys Inc is 549.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 567.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 500.68 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMED to be 54.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.1%. For the next 5 years, Amedisys Inc is expecting Growth of 2.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amedisys Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 168.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 51.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amedisys Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.47%, where Monthly Performance is -3.19%, Quarterly performance is 12.55%, 6 Months performance is 44.96% and yearly performance percentage is 53.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.38% and Monthly Volatility of 3.21%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 140%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. as 217.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 215.51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 223.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 221.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDAY to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.33%. For the next 5 years, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1253.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 160.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.11%, where Monthly Performance is 6.03%, Quarterly performance is 26.18%, 6 Months performance is 26.96% and yearly performance percentage is 54.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.26% and Monthly Volatility of 3.96%.