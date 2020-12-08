What are Analysts opinions on IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDXX): Appian Corporation(NASDAQ:APPN)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.19/share and a High Estimate of $1.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. as 677.88 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is 653 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 700 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 605.45 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IDXX to be 37.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.93%. For the next 5 years, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 418.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 80.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 68.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 25.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 199.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 43%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.35%, where Monthly Performance is -1.84%, Quarterly performance is 26.13%, 6 Months performance is 51.6% and yearly performance percentage is 82.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 75.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.11% and Monthly Volatility of 3.17%.

Appian Corporation (APPN) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Appian Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Appian Corporation as 73.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Appian Corporation is 73 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 76.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 68.62 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APPN to be -54.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, Appian Corporation is expecting Growth of -21.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Appian Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Appian Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.45%, where Monthly Performance is 109.29%, Quarterly performance is 183.61%, 6 Months performance is 193.44% and yearly performance percentage is 283.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 312.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.12% and Monthly Volatility of 12.63%.