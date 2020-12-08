Revenue Estimates Analysis of Digital Turbine, Inc.(NASDAQ:APPS): Party City Holdco Inc.(NYSE:PRTY)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Digital Turbine, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APPS to be 240%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 260%. For the next 5 years, Digital Turbine, Inc. is expecting Growth of 37.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 215% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Digital Turbine, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 142.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 53.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Digital Turbine, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.67%, where Monthly Performance is 3.51%, Quarterly performance is 84.54%, 6 Months performance is 335.48% and yearly performance percentage is 418.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 507.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.51% and Monthly Volatility of 8.28%.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.42/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 131.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Party City Holdco Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Party City Holdco Inc. as 689.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. is 681.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 693 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 731.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRTY to be -35.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 125%. For the next 5 years, Party City Holdco Inc. is expecting Growth of 173.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -241.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Party City Holdco Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -549.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Party City Holdco Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.35%, where Monthly Performance is 117.02%, Quarterly performance is 107.32%, 6 Months performance is 142.86% and yearly performance percentage is 193.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 117.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.02% and Monthly Volatility of 11.61%.