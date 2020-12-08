Revenue Estimates Analysis of CareDx, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDNA): Banc of California, Inc.(NYSE:BANC)

CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 350%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CareDx, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CareDx, Inc. as 53.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CareDx, Inc. is 50.27 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.85 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 35.82 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CareDx, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 577.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 267.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -22.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CareDx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.16%, where Monthly Performance is 24.82%, Quarterly performance is 111.82%, 6 Months performance is 102.31% and yearly performance percentage is 218.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 213.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.76% and Monthly Volatility of 6.15%.

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Banc of California, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. as 58.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Banc of California, Inc. is 55.66 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 61 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 56.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BANC to be -5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 189.47%. For the next 5 years, Banc of California, Inc. is expecting Growth of 492.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -500% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Banc of California, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 206.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Banc of California, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10%, where Monthly Performance is 17.13%, Quarterly performance is 27.55%, 6 Months performance is 11.09% and yearly performance percentage is -9.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.35% and Monthly Volatility of 4.30%.